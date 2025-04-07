South Sudan: U.S. to Revoke All Visas for South Sudanese Amid Row Over Repatriations

Washington is revoking all visas for South Sudanese passport holders and blocking new arrivals, the US State Department said, accusing the African nation of not accepting its nationals expelled from the United States.

The State Department "is taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and prevent further issuance to prevent entry," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday in a statement.

It was the first such measure singling out all passport holders from a particular country since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on 20 January, having campaigned on an anti-immigration platform.

Rubio accused the transitional government in Juba of "taking advantage of the United States," saying that "every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country... seeks to remove them."

Washington "will be prepared to review these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation," Rubio added.

South Sudanese nationals had been granted "temporary protected status" (TPS) by the administration of Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, with the designation set to expire on 3 May, 2025.

The United States grants TPS, which shields people against deportation, to foreign citizens who cannot safely return home because of war, natural disasters or other "extraordinary" conditions.

There were about 133 South Sudanese in the United States under the TPS program, with another 140 eligible to apply, the Department of Homeland Security said in September 2023.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Sudan Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Fears of new conflict

The world's youngest country and also one of the poorest, South Sudan is currently prey to tensions between political leaders.

Some observers fear a renewal of the civil war that killed 400,000 people between 2013 and 2018.

In South Sudan's capital Juba this week, African Union mediators arrived for talks aimed at averting a conflict after its First Vice President Riek Machar was placed under house arrest last week.

South Sudan risks return to war after opposition leader's arrest, UN warns

South Sudan President Salva Kiir's government has accused Machar, a longtime rival who led rebel forces during the 2013-18 war that killed hundreds of thousands, of trying to stir up a new rebellion.

Machar's detention followed weeks of fighting in the northern Upper Nile state between the military and the White Army militia. Machar's forces were allied with the White Army during the civil war but deny any current links.

The 2013-18 war was contested largely along ethnic lines, with fighters from the Dinka, the country's largest group, lining up behind Kiir, and those from the Nuer, the second-largest group, supporting Machar.

(with newswires)