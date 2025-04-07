Zimbabwe Announces Suspension of Tariffs On U.S. Goods

6 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa has announced a suspension of all tariffs on goods imported from the United States, aiming to foster a positive and mutually beneficial relationship with the U.S. This decision comes in response to recent tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on goods from various nations.

In a post on X, President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of reciprocal tariffs for protecting domestic jobs and industries but reiterated Zimbabwe's commitment to amicable international relations.

"In the spirit of constructing a mutually beneficial and positive relationship with the United States of America, I will direct the Zimbabwean Government to implement a suspension of all tariffs levied on goods originating from the United States. This measure is intended to facilitate the expansion of American imports within the Zimbabwean market while promoting the growth of Zimbabwean exports destined for the United States."

This move highlights Zimbabwe's focus on equitable trade and enhanced bilateral cooperation, signaling a desire to strengthen ties with the US under President Trump's leadership.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.