Zimbabwe Announces Suspension of Tariffs On U.S. Goods

President Mnangagwa has announced a suspension of all tariffs on goods imported from the United States, aiming to foster a positive and mutually beneficial relationship with the U.S. This decision comes in response to recent tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on goods from various nations.

In a post on X, President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of reciprocal tariffs for protecting domestic jobs and industries but reiterated Zimbabwe's commitment to amicable international relations.

"In the spirit of constructing a mutually beneficial and positive relationship with the United States of America, I will direct the Zimbabwean Government to implement a suspension of all tariffs levied on goods originating from the United States. This measure is intended to facilitate the expansion of American imports within the Zimbabwean market while promoting the growth of Zimbabwean exports destined for the United States."

This move highlights Zimbabwe's focus on equitable trade and enhanced bilateral cooperation, signaling a desire to strengthen ties with the US under President Trump's leadership.