Kenya: 15 Killed, 14 Injured in Bomet Highway Crash Involving Three Vehicles

6 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Bomet — At least 15 people have been confirmed dead and 14 others injured in a tragic road accident involving three vehicles at Cheptangulgei on the Kaplong-Kericho highway in Bomet County on Saturday afternoon.

Bomet Traffic Commandant Amos Namasaka said the crash involved a private car, a 14-seater matatu, and a lorry. Several passengers died on the spot, while emergency services rushed the injured to hospitals in Bomet and Kericho counties.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the private car was ferrying people from a celebration. Namasaka noted that loud music and reckless driving contributed to the crash, which occurred around 2:50 PM.

The Kenya Red Cross, which responded alongside the Bomet County Government, said five people with critical injuries were referred to Tenwek Hospital, while nine others were treated on-site and at nearby facilities.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok confirmed the fatalities, expressing his condolences and urging road users to exercise caution.

"Deeply saddened to learn of a grisly road accident that has occurred on the Sotik-Kericho Highway at Cheptangulgei, Sotik Sub-County. The three-car accident has led to fatalities and serious injuries. We wish the injured a quick recovery and send our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who've lost their loved ones," he said.

Photos and videos shared online showed the mangled wreckage of the matatu, which had a shattered windscreen, broken seats, and deflated tyres. Rescue teams from the Kenya Police, Kenya Red Cross, Kaplong Mission Hospital, and county emergency units worked together to evacuate the injured and clear the scene.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) urged the public to refrain from sharing graphic images of the crash on social media. "As we condole with the families and friends of the victims, we humbly request members of the public to show respect and desist from sharing images of the crash," the NTSA said.

The National Police Service said investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash, with initial reports pointing to a head-on collision between the matatu and the lorry.

"The National Police Service urges all road users to take personal responsibility and exercise caution by adhering to traffic rules, particularly on overtaking and speed limits," said a police spokesperson.

The accident in Bomet follows another crash on Friday evening in Mombasa, where 14 people were injured in a collision involving a Tahmeed bus and a public service vehicle at Kibarani. The victims are receiving treatment at the Coast General and Referral Hospital.

Authorities have called for renewed vigilance on Kenyan roads amid a worrying rise in deadly accidents across the country.

