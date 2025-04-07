South Africa: DA Writes to Motshekga, As Oversight Reveals Shocking State of 1 Military Hospital

6 April 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Nicholas Gotsell MP - DA NCOP Member On Select Committee On Security & Justice

DA pursues Motshekga's intervention on sorry state of critical parts of 1 Military Hospital, after over a billion rand wasted.

⁠DA also launches Parliamentary probe for accountability, after forensic report implicates senior officials for corruption.

⁠This is a smack in the face to distressed taxpayers and yet another expenditure scandal within the Department of Defence.

Following the Joint Standing Committee on Defence's oversight visit to 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane on 27 March 2025, the DA has written to Minister of Defence, Angie Motshekga, to urgently intervene as critical sections of the hospital sit in dire state.

Despite over a billion rand spent on refurbishments over 25 years, the first and second floors remain completely gutted and are meant to house emergency theatres, a radiology unit and pharmacy.

Last year, when questioned by the DA in the NCOP, the Minister claimed the facility was in good condition. The Committee's visit has once again proven this untrue.

Due to corruption, since 2010, the Hospital has had to outsource medical procedures, costing an additional hundreds of millions.

While a forensic report exposed corrupt senior officials, there have been no consequences for those implicated.

The DA has also submitted Parliamentary Questions to the Minister of Police, requesting updates on these criminal investigations.

In a time of such financial distress for our country, such white elephant projects are a smack in the face to hardworking South Africans.

