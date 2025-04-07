Ethiopia: Al Shabaab Fires Mortar Bombs Into AUSSOM's Base Camp in Mogadishu With No Causalities

Addis Ababa, — The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) revealed that Al Shabaab militants fired several mortar bombs into its Base Camp in Mogadishu on Sunday morning.

According to the statement issued by AUSSOM, there were no casualties or damage to property and the situation has since been contained.

The statement added, "AUSSOM reiterates that such attacks will not undermine its commitment to supporting the Federal Government of Somalia in fighting terrorism and in the pursuit for lasting peace and security for the country."

The attack comes just weeks after a roadside bomb blast narrowly missed the convoy of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, with Al-Shabab claiming responsibility.