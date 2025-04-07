Ethiopia: Al Shabaab Fires Mortar Bombs Into AUSSOM's Base Camp in Mogadishu With No Causalities

6 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) revealed that Al Shabaab militants fired several mortar bombs into its Base Camp in Mogadishu on Sunday morning.

According to the statement issued by AUSSOM, there were no casualties or damage to property and the situation has since been contained.

The statement added, "AUSSOM reiterates that such attacks will not undermine its commitment to supporting the Federal Government of Somalia in fighting terrorism and in the pursuit for lasting peace and security for the country."

The attack comes just weeks after a roadside bomb blast narrowly missed the convoy of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, with Al-Shabab claiming responsibility.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.