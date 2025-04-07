Kenya: Chaos Erupts At Church Service Attended By Gachagua in Kasarani

Nairobi — A Sunday church service at PCEA Mwiki Parish in Nairobi's Kasarani Constituency turned chaotic after a group of unidentified individuals attempted to breach the gathering, shortly after the arrival of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Eyewitnesses said the disruption began moments after Gachagua, flanked by a section of MPs and ward representatives, entered the church. The group outside reportedly tried to force their way into the premises, shouting and confronting members of the congregation at the gate. Gunfire was heard during the commotion, heightening tension among worshippers.

Gachagua was swiftly shielded by his security detail as officers moved in to contain the situation. Church leaders urged calm, with the bishop at the pulpit heard repeatedly asking congregants to stay composed.

Normalcy was restored following intervention by security personnel, allowing the service to continue without further disturbance.

In remarks made after the incident, Gachagua strongly criticised what he described as an attempt to interfere with his right to worship. Without naming specific individuals, he accused elements within the government of orchestrating the chaos to frustrate his movements.

"Blocking a fellow Kenyan from attending a church service is unacceptable and unconstitutional," he said. "No one interfered with the President's visit to Mt Kenya. I should equally be free to move and speak to the people."

He urged his supporters not to react to what he termed as provocations, alleging the incident was part of a larger plan to destabilise the political environment and potentially delay the 2027 elections.

"This is a well-thought-out scheme meant to create an atmosphere of conflict. Let us not fall into that trap," Gachagua added.

The former Deputy President, who has recently stepped up public appearances, is scheduled to appear on national television on Monday, April 7, where he is expected to give his take on the unfolding political realignments and respond to recent developments stemming from President Ruto's Mt Kenya tour.