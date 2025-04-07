Zimbabwe: War Veteran Geza's Supporter Spends Nearly a Month in Custody for 'Insulting' Mnangagwa

A Rusape man has spent close to a month behind bars following his arrest for allegedly criticizing President Emmerson Mnangagwa and expressing support for war veteran Blessed Runesu Geza.

Geza, an expelled Zanu PF Central Committee member, has recently been one of Mnangagwa's fiercest critics, opposing the "2030 agenda."

The detained man, Alfred Ngonidzaishe Machakaire (34), who resides in Gowo village in Inyati, Makoni district, Manicaland province, had by time of publishing spent a combined 26 days in custody.

Machakaire is charged with undermining the authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa, as defined in Section 33(2)(a)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), which is representing Machakaire, said the allegations against their client stem from a verbal altercation with Zanu PF Councillor Leonard Chidemo at a bar in Chendambuya after Chidemo refused to buy him beer.

"Prosecutors said Machakaire, who is represented by Leonard Chigadza of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, undermined the authority of or insulted President Mnangagwa by uttering the following words: 'You, Chidemo, down with Mnangagwa! I am Geza! On the 31st, the country will be fine. Mnangagwa is a ...(genital organ). You have caused the death of people in the country,"' ZLHR said.

Geza had called for protests on March 31 to demand Mnangagwa's immediate resignation, however, the highly anticipated demonstrations largely turned into a nationwide stay-away.

Machakaire is one of several people who have been arrested and prosecuted across Zimbabwe for allegedly undermining the authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa.