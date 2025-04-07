South Africa: State-of-the-Art Home Affairs Office Opens in Mitchells Plain

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber on Saturday officially opened a new state-of-the-art office in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

He was joined by the Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, and Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The new office is modern and spacious, with 250 seats (it previously had 50). It also includes upgraded technology like cameras installed directly at each counter, which eliminates the need to queue to take photos.

"This new office serves as tangible proof to the people of Mitchells Plain that Home Affairs is delivering dignity for all. The vastly improved facilities and technology will transform their daily interactions with our services.

"We have brought Home Affairs closer than ever to the people of Mitchells Plain and in the coming months, our plans to expand access to services through many more bank branches will take us closer still to delivering 'Home Affairs @ home'," Schreiber said.

