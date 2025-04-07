South Africa: State-of-the-Art Home Affairs Office Opens in Mitchells Plain

6 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber on Saturday officially opened a new state-of-the-art office in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

He was joined by the Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, and Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The new office is modern and spacious, with 250 seats (it previously had 50). It also includes upgraded technology like cameras installed directly at each counter, which eliminates the need to queue to take photos.

"This new office serves as tangible proof to the people of Mitchells Plain that Home Affairs is delivering dignity for all. The vastly improved facilities and technology will transform their daily interactions with our services.

"We have brought Home Affairs closer than ever to the people of Mitchells Plain and in the coming months, our plans to expand access to services through many more bank branches will take us closer still to delivering 'Home Affairs @ home'," Schreiber said.

READ | Work underway to transform government services

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.