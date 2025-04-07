Tunisia: President Saied Presides Over 25th Anniversary of Late Leader Habib Bourguiba's Death

Monastir — President of the Republic Kais Saied on Sunday presided over the commemoration ceremony of the 25th anniversary of late leader Habib Bourguiba's death in Monastir.

The President of the Republic laid a wreath of flowers on the tomb of late leader Habib Bourguiba and recited the Fatiha on his soul, in the presence of a number of veterans and militants and a number of Bourguiba's relatives.

The Head of State had earlier saluted the flag to the sound of the national anthem while the three armies paying him honours, and then chatted with the attending first generation veterans.

He listened to their concerns and assured them that there is no place for "traitors" and that "we will keep forging ahead on the path of building Tunisia."

Outside the "Al Bourguiba" mausoleum, Saied talked with many citizens who affirmed their support for him in refuting all those who would attempt to undermine Tunisia's integrity and sovereignty.