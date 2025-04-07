Tunisia: 'Evacuation of Victims of Human Trafficking Continues in Accordance With Moral and Humanitarian Principles' - President Kais Saied

Tunis — "Tunisia will continue the process of evacuating victims of criminal networks involved in human trafficking and organ trade, helping them return to their countries in an unprecedented manner unmatched by any other nation in the world, President Kais Saied stated on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters as he presided over the 25th anniversary commemoration of the late leader Habib Bourguiba at the Bourguiba Mausoleum in Monastir, the Head of State stressed that this will be done in accordance with Tunisian moral values and humanitarian principles--not based on laws imposed by others or recommendations made by officials from certain organisations."

"Tunisia will continue to welcome all who come legally" he emphasised.

The President of the Republic clarified that the evacuation of these victims was carried out in the presence of civil protection, the Tunisian Red Crescent, Tunisian scouts, and local residents, stressing that "not a single shot was fired, and even tear gas was not used."

"The evacuation process is based on our own choices, and we refuse for Tunisia to be a transit or host country," he pointed out.

The Head of State noted that "the redirection of these Africans toward Tunisia was no coincidence," and that "Tunisia has thwarted the plots of those who orchestrated this to divide and destabilise the country." He affirmed that Tunisia will not accept any resettlement or demographic change.

"We are Africans, and we take pride in our African brothers. We will not accept them being in such a situation in Tunisia, one of the founding countries of the Organisation of African Unity before its name was changed. Unfortunately, neither the means nor the African continent--rich in all resources--have developed," President Kais Saied further said.

He added that Tunisia will "not accept paying the price of a global economic system that has left our African brothers in such misery, destitution, and inhuman conditions."

The President of the Republic also dismissed "the recurring rumors, lies, and archived images circulated by traitors and agents who no longer have a place in Tunisia. These individuals operate from abroad, attempting to destabilise Tunisia by any means and by fabricating crises--but they will never overpower the Tunisian state or its people, who have demonstrated profound historical awareness that has amazed the world. Today, Tunisia seeks progress and development."

Additionally, the Head of State denied "the signing of any new agreement regarding the deportation of Tunisians from Italy or other European countries," confirming that "only the 2008 and 2011 agreements exist--unfortunately, imposed under foreign dictates."

He stressed that "those who claim the existence of a new agreement document are spreading lies and falsehoods."