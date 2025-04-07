Africa: Guinea to Increase Access to Water and Sanitation With the Support of the World Bank Group

press release

Conakry — The World Bank Group has approved a $200 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) for the Guinea Water and Sanitation Project (PEAG).

The project, to be implemented from 2025 to 2031, aims to improve access to drinking water services in the Conakry metropolitan area, enhance the operational and organizational performance of water and sanitation institutions, and finance the construction of water production and distribution infrastructure. Additionally, the project will implement a recovery plan for the Guinea Water Company (SEG) and support the governance of sanitation and the improvement of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities in schools.

In addition to the $200 million allocated by IDA, the PEAG will benefit from co-financing by various partners, including a $15 million counterpart fund from the Guinean government, a €220 million ($245 million) loan from the European Investment Bank, and a €26 million ($29 million) grant from the European Union, bringing the total financing to €246 million ($274 million). The Global Environment Facility will also contribute $10.092 million, making a total of $499.092 million. These combined funds from IDA and partners will be implemented jointly within a single operation with shared institutional arrangements for project activities.

"We are committed to supporting Guinea in its efforts to transform its water and sanitation systems and improve access to drinking water for its population," said Issa Diaw, World Bank Group Country Manager for Guinea. "This project will secure water services and strengthen governance and water and sanitation facilities in Greater Conakry."

The project will implement nature-based solutions in the Kankouré watershed and the Gangan National Park while improving integrated water resource management at the basin level. A coordination unit will oversee operations under the authority of the Ministry of Energy, Hydraulics, and Hydrocarbons (MEHH), with support from various implementing entities.

"The Guinea Water and Sanitation Project marks a major strategic turning point in our ambition to sustainably restructure drinking water and sanitation services," said Aboubacar Camara, Minister of Energy, Hydraulics, and Hydrocarbons. "Through this substantial support from the World Bank Group and its partners, the entire ecosystem of national water governance is given new momentum, commensurate with the challenges of our time."

The total number of expected beneficiaries is 2,612,467, including 572,200 who will have access to drinking water for the first time, and 2,040,267 people already connected to the SEG network who will benefit from improved water services in terms of pressure and increased service hours. Students in 400 secondary schools will have better latrines and knowledge of good hygiene practices. Several national institutions will benefit from technical assistance, capacity building, and knowledge development through the project.