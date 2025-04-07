Somalia: Prime Minister Attends Handover Ceremony At Somalia's Ministry of Defense

Mogadishu, Somalia — Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Sunday attended the official handover ceremony at Somalia's Ministry of Defense in the capital, Mogadishu, marking a key moment in the country's leadership transition.

Outgoing Minister of Defense, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, formally transferred his responsibilities to Jibril Abdirashid, the newly appointed minister. The smooth handover signaled the government's continued commitment to effective governance and institutional continuity, emphasizing stability within Somalia's key security sector.

The ceremony highlighted the ongoing efforts to strengthen Somalia's defense capabilities amid ongoing challenges in the Horn of Africa. Prime Minister Barre commended both ministers for their dedication to the nation's defense and assured citizens of the government's focus on ensuring national security and peace.

Minister Haji, in his remarks, expressed his commitment to building upon his predecessor's work and prioritizing Somalia's defense needs, with a special focus on modernizing the military and enhancing the security infrastructure.

The event was attended by senior government officials, diplomats, and members of the Somali National Army, all of whom applauded the leadership transition as a significant step forward in the country's journey toward greater stability and governance.

Somalia's Ministry of Defense plays a crucial role in managing the country's security forces, and this transition is seen as vital in ensuring the continuity of efforts to address security concerns across the region.