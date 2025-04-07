South Africa: Severe Storm Alert for Northern Cape - South African News Briefs - April 7, 2025

Severe Storm Alert for Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours in the northern and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, with potential flooding risks for informal settlements, low-lying areas, and infrastructure, reports IOL. A Yellow Level 2 warning was also issued for central and southeastern Northern Cape, western Free State, and extreme western North West. In Gauteng, recent heavy rains have led to several tragic incidents, including the recovery of three bodies from overflowing rivers and the rescue of two people, one of whom was stranded in a vehicle in the Rietspruit River.

Arson Suspected in Fatal Eersterivier Fire

Police are investigating a case of arson and double murder following a house fire in Forest Village, Eersterivier, reports EWN. Officers arrived to find the fire brigade battling the blaze, and once the fire was extinguished, they discovered the bodies of a 7-year-old boy and an unidentified person inside the house. Kleinvlei police have opened a case, and authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist the investigation.

Domestic Worker Held in Limpopo Robbery

Three people, including a 26-year-old domestic worker, are set to appear in court following their arrest in connection with a house robbery in Aqua Park, Tzaneen, Limpopo, reports IOL. The domestic worker, believed to be the mastermind, allegedly provided information and access to the robbers. P olice also recovered two stolen firearms, a cache of ammunition, and a substantial amount of money in both local and foreign currency. The suspects face charges including house robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and perjury.

