Rwanda: Kwibuka31 - Canal+ Rwanda Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims, Stands in Solidarity With Rwandans

As the 100 days of commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi begin, CANAL+ Rwanda stands in solidarity with the people of Rwanda.

This solemn period is an opportunity to honour the victims, support the survivors and reflect on the importance of unity, resilience, and reconciliation.

"We believe in unity and reconciliation. During these 100 days of Kwibuka31, CANAL+ will broadcast special programming on its Zacu TV channel: films and documentaries that will invite us to reflect on the past, but also to learn how to build a better world for tomorrow," said Sophie TCHATCHOUA, Managing Director of CANAL+ Rwanda.

Beyond remembrance, CANAL+ Rwanda is also celebrating Rwanda's remarkable journey over the past three decades.

From the ashes of one of the darkest chapters in human history, Rwanda has emerged as a model of resilience, peace and progress. CANAL+ Rwanda is proud to be part of Rwanda's renewal by investing heavily in it, contributing to the country's new narrative, creating jobs for young people and working to nurture the country's creative industry.

As CANAL+ joins Rwanda for Kwibuka 31, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting a society rooted in peace, education and reconciliation. Together, we remember. Together, we build. Genocide Never Again.