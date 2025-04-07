Rwanda: Voxpop - Rwandans Reflect On Commemoration, Reconciliation Journey 31 Years After Genocide Against the Tutsi

As the 31st commemoration period of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi begins on Monday, April 7, Rwandans across different spheres of life shared their thoughts about this solemn period and their reflections on the reconciliation journey.

April 7 marks the beginning of a three-month commemoration period that honours the victims of the Genocide and reaffirms the country's commitment to the "never again" resolve.

Rwandans from diverse backgrounds shared their thoughts on remembrance, responsibility in national rebuilding, reconciliation journey, and calls for the fight against genocide denial, and violence against Genocide survivors, among others.

Serge Rusagara Sakumi, Genocide survivor, businessman

The commemoration period is a dark moment for us because [we recall] our past and the memories of our loved ones we lost. But it is also a moment to reflect on the reason of living as survivors and we get encouraged by our country and commit to its development.

We are in a country where we have a future, and we can plan for our children's future without fear of them being killed. It gives us hope to work harder while enjoying every single day as Rwandans.

We have a home today and it is our collective duty to promote peace, unity, and respect.

In reconciliation, coming forward with the truth is an important step to unity and realizing that we have much more to gain together than when separated. It also involves mutual respect.

Marie Antionnette Mukeshimana, 48-year-old teacher, Kayonza District

For me as an educator, commemoration holds profound significance to me. It is not only a moment of remembrance but also an opportunity to reflect on the vital role education plays in shaping the minds and characters of future generations.

During the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, classrooms were tragically misused as tools to spread hatred and divisionism. Today, it is our responsibility as teachers to ensure that education becomes a force for unity, compassion, and peace.

Through our work, we must commit ourselves to fostering values that prevent the recurrence of such atrocities and help build a more just and harmonious society.

Landry Mugisha, 26-year-old motorcyclist

Having grown up listening to testimonies of Genocide survivors--many of whom are my neighbors and relatives -- I view this commemoration period not only as a time for reflection but also as a solemn call to action of standing firmly against genocide ideology and to foster unity.

As the young people, we bear the responsibility of carrying the torch forward and preserving the memory of those we lost.

Ismael Buchanan, lecturer, University of Rwanda

Rwanda has made strong strides in unity and reconciliation, but genocide denial and the protection of perpetrators by some foreign countries remain serious obstacles.

Our justice and security systems must stay alert to genocide ideology, and the international community must reflect on its actions. Some countries still harbor genocide fugitives and are reluctant to extradite them, others use dismissive terms like 'Rwandan Genocide' instead of its proper name -the Genocide against the Tutsi. This undermines justice and provides cover for the perpetrators.

What happens abroad directly impacts us. If genocide ideology is nurtured elsewhere, it finds its way back in Rwanda. Parents, teachers, and leaders must ensure that our youth grow up in a society free of hate and divisionism.

Marie Laetitia Agatesi Mugabo, Commissioner, Pan-African Movement Rwanda

Rwanda's transformation in terms of unity is remarkable, especially when contrasted with its tragic past. Rwandans today live without ethnic labels, they participate in government programmes, trust in governance, and work together to build their country.

However, there are still individuals who cling to the old ethnic divisions. Leaders at grassroots levels must engage citizens regularly, monitor participation, and identify those who distance themselves--often the very people prone to spreading division.

Unity should not only be discussed during the annual commemoration period but must be embedded into everyday life activities.

When someone is killed due to genocide ideology, it's not just the family that suffers--the whole country does. Let's keep these conversations alive daily to honor how far we have come and what we still hope to achieve.

Richard Gisagara, Rwandan lawyer based in France

The most important thing is to continue making sure that the younger generation, those aged 35 and younger, don't forget where we came from and the effort that went into making Rwanda the way it is today.

Some of them might think that the peace and prosperity we enjoy are natural. We need to keep reminding them, without turning them into hostages of the past, that 31 years ago we were on the brink of an abyss, and that it took exceptional men and women to pull us back from the brink. They need to understand that what we have achieved is still fragile, and that constant vigilance is required to preserve and strengthen it.

We need to stay in action for a long time to come, and the time for celebration is not yet upon us.

Solange Nishimwe, social media user

Social media often becomes a tool for spreading genocide ideology, especially during commemoration periods. Perpetrators exploit these platforms to sow hate. It is the role of young people to stay vigilant and use their platforms to counter genocide denial.

We must understand our past, everything we lost through divisionism, and where we are going. If we understand that, we can better explain it to others and challenge harmful narratives. Youth and influencers must push the unity agenda because we have the power to shape Rwanda's future.

Reconciliation begins at the individual level and requires awareness and education.

Gatete Nyiringabo Ruhumuriza, researcher and writer

Rwanda has achieved significant unity, particularly in governance and civic life. People now get jobs, promotions, and benefits without being judged by their background. However, reconciliation is an ongoing journey.

Genocide ideology still manifests in various ways, including attacks on genocide survivors or killing their livestock. These actions inflict deep psychological trauma.

This ideology is often spread by those in the region, especially in countries like DR Congo, which harbors groups like FDLR (the genocidal militia created by ex-FAR and Interahamwe). It's also rampant on social media, particularly among people in the West.

Everyone must take responsibility. We all lost something in 1994; no one gained. We must constantly reflect on what we are doing to protect peace and unity.

Allain Kagame, Coordinator, Duhumurizanye Iwacu Rwanda

As a healing and hope organization, we firmly believe that lasting change begins at the family level. We advocate for parents to actively engage with their children, sharing the history of our nation and the lessons learned from the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

We believe that our nation's curriculum should prioritize comprehensive teaching of Rwandan history at all educational levels, more than the history of other countries. A deeper understanding of our own past will significantly contribute to reducing the isolated instances of genocide ideology still present within our country.

Our organization has centers that provide a safe space for individuals from diverse backgrounds to engage in crucial discussions on national matters, including the prevention of genocide ideology, healing, and the empowerment of genocide survivors to rebuild their lives. We are present in Bugesera, Rubavu and Gatsibo districts.

Gerard Mbarushimana, coordinator, Ibuka Rubavu

The international community's silence during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi remains a profound failure.

It is also deeply distressing to witness the killing of ethnic Tutsi in DR Congo, a country bordering Rwanda, bearing a painful resemblance to the events of 1994. These atrocities are unfolding in the presence of the international community.

As survivors of the Genocide, we are deeply troubled. Despite significant efforts to combat Genocide ideology within Rwanda, isolated cases persist, including in parts of Rubavu District such as Rugerero, Nyundo, and Nyakiliba sectors. Most alarmingly, we are witnessing children with such an ideology.

Genocide survivors are subjected to offensive ethnic insults, which we believe are linked to the volatile situation in DR Congo, where hate speech is spread by groups like the FDLR.

We call upon the international community to take action. To achieve lasting peace in eastern DR Congo, it's crucial to prevent the spread of genocidal ideology and the continued killing of innocent people.