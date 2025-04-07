Kenya Should Brace for Tough Times Ahead - Mudavadi

7 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says Kenya should brace for tough times ahead following the imposition of the 10 percent reciprocal tariff by the United States.

Speaking during the opening of the inaugural Africa Xchange meeting, Mudavadi emphasized the need for the country to adapt to the changing international environment.

"Just looking at the events that are unfolding, democracy is key. It is important. But we are also seeing that it is becoming difficult by the day for one to imagine that you can get an absolute majority in the democratic space, whether we are looking at what is happening in the African continent or in the United States. It is gonig to become extremely difficult," he opined.

"So what may be happening in the Unite States today or in otgher parts of the world, I think we must brace ourselves for the long haul."

