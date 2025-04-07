Nigeria: 40 Killed, 383 Houses Razed in Plateau Attack As Over 1,000 Displaced

At least 40 people were killed and more than 1,000 displaced in a brutal attack on Hurti and other communities in the Manguna District of Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State.

The village head of Hurti, Mr. Maren Aradong, disclosed the figures on Sunday when the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Samuel Jatau, led a government delegation on an assessment visit to the affected areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack, which occurred on April 2, also affected Josho, Daffo, and several other communities in the area.

According to Aradong, the attackers stormed the villages around 3:00 p.m. last Wednesday, arriving on motorcycles and launching coordinated assaults.

"In Hurti alone, these gunmen killed more than 40 people and displaced about 1,000 persons," Aradong said. "They also burnt 383 houses, destroyed foodstuff, and looted other items."

He thanked the state government and security agencies for their prompt response and urged for more security presence in the region to prevent future attacks.

Earlier, Governor Caleb Mutfwang had described the attacks as "a coordinated crime sponsored by conflict merchants," insisting they were not farmer-herder clashes as often portrayed.

Retired Brig.-Gen. Gagji Shipi, Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, a state-run security outfit, also confirmed the attack. He described it as a major setback to the ongoing peace efforts in Plateau and said that plans were underway to prevent similar incidents in the future.

During the visit, Jatau sympathized with families who lost loved ones and emphasized the state government's commitment to supporting the affected communities.

"We are here to see the situation for ourselves and assess the level of destruction," Jatau said. "It is heartbreaking that in this day and age, people can be attacked and killed so callously."

He assured residents that the government would relay its findings to Governor Mutfwang and that immediate and long-term support measures were being planned. He also announced the delivery of relief materials to the displaced persons.

Items donated included mattresses, sleeping mats, bags of rice, beans, maize, blankets, buckets, noodles, pasta, and cartons of bathing and washing soaps.

The state government has called on the Federal Government to provide additional assistance to those affected. NAN