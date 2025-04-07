Zimbabwe: Geza Never Fought At War Front, Embarked On VIP Limousine Jaunts in Romania After Lying He Was Mugabe's Son - Zanu-PF Commissar

ZANU PF National Political Commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha has laid into combative war veteran Blessed 'Bombshell' Runesu Geza, describing him as a dishonest and greedy character.

Geza rose to prominence following a series of explosive interviews in which he demanded President Emmerson Mnangagwa's resignation for presiding over corruption and general economic mismanagement. He was the face of the March 31 protest, which later morphed to a mass stay-away.

In a video posted by Zanu PF apparatchiks on social media while addressing party members at an undisclosed location, Machacha reveals that he is related to Geza, who is his uncle and, therefore, speaks authoritatively of a person he has known for years.

"I acknowledge that Geza is my uncle. You heard him rant that l am his nephew, yes, it's true. I am not speaking of a person that l am not familiar with. We were together at Chimoio during the war," said Machacha.

He went further to allege the staunch Mnangagwa critic never spent a single day at Chimoio Camp but engrossed himself in stealing from the logistics warehouse and reselling goods to villagers from nearby settlements.

"There was a big hall which served as a logistics warehouse where clothes for guerilla fighters were stored. Bombshell would go there and steal jeans and shirts, which he would go and sell in the villages or exchange for beer or cigarettes.

"He literally never spent a single day in camp. Each morning, he would go around villages and get chicken, beer cigarettes and Saraveji," claimed Machacha.

He further claimed that despite the corporal punishment Geza received, including flogging on the buttocks by security details at the camp, he was unrepentant.

Machacha explained that following Geza's recruitment for training in Romania he displayed his dishonesty and penchant for finer things in life prompting him to misrepresent to Romanian authorities that he was nationalist Robert Mugabe's son and was accorded Very Important Person (VIP) treatment.

The correct fact was that Geza's elder brother was married to Mugabe's sister.

"He would be chauffeured in limousines around Romania," said Machacha.

Upon Independence in 1980, the commissar went on, Geza was enlisted into the army where he would beg to get promotion not based on merit.

Machacha claimed at one time during the Mozambican military operation, Geza tricked FRELIMO soldiers whom he intoxicated before stripping their Scania trucks of their engines, which he smuggled into Zimbabwe.

Among other charges, Geza was accused of raiding white commercial farmers of their cattle during the land reform and grabbing abattoirs, where he would slaughter the stolen beasts for sale.

Also, during the Chiadzwa diamond rush, Geza was appointed Mbada Diamonds security officer and looted the mineral, Machacha said.

The commissar claims Geza's beef with President Mnangagwa stems from the former's disqualification from contesting the 2018 elections to represent Sanyati constituency because he had a pending rape case involving a local school girl.