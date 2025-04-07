Zimbabwe: Drama As Fans Bay for Caps United Coach's Blood Over Poor League Start

CAPS United fans expressed their anger over coach Lloyd Chitembwe's string of poor results, resulting in a protest following the side's Sunday defeat at the hands of Ngezi Platinum Stars F.C.

Chitembwe, who recorded his third defeat of the season in five games, has accepted the blame for the team's poor start.

Makepeke were handed a 2-1 defeat by the Mhondoro-based side in a thrilling encounter, which saw both sides failing to convert chances.

Sunday's result saw CAPS United dropping to position 16 on the log with four points, three ahead of bottom placed Triangle, who are on position 18.

Other than a defeat at the hands of Ngezi, the Harare giants have also lost to Tel One (1-0) and Scottland (2-0).

CAPS United's four points were all collected against Green Fuel whom they drew with one all and a win over Triangle whom they beat 2-0.

Commenting on the poor run, team coach Chitembwe said he largely takes blame for the team's current form.

"It is the sole responsibility of a coach to make sure that the team wins, so it is my responsibility no one else.

"I am that kind of a person who does not shy away from that kind of a responsibility.

"So, l am responsible for this because every decision that l make, are a reflection on the team," Chitembwe said.

With such a poor run, CAPS United fans sang in protest after the match calling for his ouster at the club.

So tense was the protest that fans had to block the Chitembwe's car from driving out of the stadium, only for him to come and exchange words with some of the rioters, before police escorted him out of the venue.

Responding on the fans behaviour towards him, the veteran gaffer said; "The results are what matters, when they are not coming, people naturally react, and this is very normal.

"There is nothing abnormal with that kind of a reaction and as a club we have to find a way to manage the situation."

Chitembwe is one of the three coaches, who have enjoyed more than five seasons with one club in the league, the other two being Norman Mapeza of FC Platinum and Joey Antipas of Chicken Inn.

CAPS United's next fixture will be a road trip to Bulawayo for a date against old rivals Highlanders this coming weekend.