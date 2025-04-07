Zimbabwe: Bed Bugs Outbreak Hits Harare's Mbare Flats - Authorities to Roll-Out Fumigation Exercise

7 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tapiwa Svondo

THE City of Harare (CoH) has confirmed an outbreak of bed bugs (locally known as tsikidzi) in Mbare, prompting an immediate response to address the infestation.

In a statement CoH spokesperson Stanley Gama said, council will start spraying the affected Matererini and Matapi Flats today.

"The City of Harare Pest Control Section has already been on the ground to assess the situation with a view of mobilizing equipment and resources needed to attend to the bed bug.

"The City teams will start spraying on Monday 7 April 2025 at Mbare Matererini and Matapi Flats. Residents in the areas mentioned should prepare and cooperate with our teams starting early morning," said Gama.

Furthermore, the CoH said it is conducting awareness campaigns to residents of Mbare on how to prevent further outbreaks.

"The teams will also be conducting awareness campaigns on factors that accelerate such infestations e.g overcrowding and how to prevent infestations even in these overcrowded areas. Community volunteers are going to be required for optimum spraying coverage.

"It is, therefore, important for residents in and around Mbare Flats and other areas to be aware of the factors that lead to such infestations. Residents are also urged to help control the spreads through extensive community participation.

"Spraying alone will not solve this problem. Bed bugs hide in small crevices on beds, sofas, wardrobes, walls e.t.c thus regular physical cleaning is required where chemicals can't reach," said Gama.

