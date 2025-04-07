Zimbabwe: Baby Killed in House Inferno While Mother Goes for School Run

Tragedy struck a Nkayi family after a toddler was burnt beyond recognition after the house she was sleeping in caught fire.

The now deceased child, aged one-year-old, had been left unattended as her mother went on an errand to escort her other child to school.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a tragic fire incident which resulted in the death of a baby girl (1year and 5 months) at a homestead in Village 3, Drommoland, Inyathi, Nkayi on April 4, 2025," said Nyathi.

"The incident occurred when the house in which the baby was sleeping in caught fire. The cause of fire is yet to be established.

"The mother had left the victim lying on the bed while accompanying the victim's brother to school," he added.