Zimbabwe: Baby Killed in House Inferno While Mother Goes for School Run

7 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Tragedy struck a Nkayi family after a toddler was burnt beyond recognition after the house she was sleeping in caught fire.

The now deceased child, aged one-year-old, had been left unattended as her mother went on an errand to escort her other child to school.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a tragic fire incident which resulted in the death of a baby girl (1year and 5 months) at a homestead in Village 3, Drommoland, Inyathi, Nkayi on April 4, 2025," said Nyathi.

"The incident occurred when the house in which the baby was sleeping in caught fire. The cause of fire is yet to be established.

"The mother had left the victim lying on the bed while accompanying the victim's brother to school," he added.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.