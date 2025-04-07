Rwanda: Kwibuka 31 - Foreign Players, Coaches Stand With Rwanda in Commemoration

7 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Starting from Monday, April 7, Rwandans and friends of Rwanda will observe the 31st commemoration of the genocide against the Tutsi.

The commemoration serves as a special occasion for Rwandans to reflect on the dark history which cost the lives of more than 1,000,000 Tutsi in the space of 100 days.

Each year, Rwanda use the commemoration not only to remember the victims who were killed but also educate themselves on how to live in peace and unity for a brighter future.

Foreigners working in Rwanda are not left behind as they also send messages to solidarity while also using the occasion to share lessons learnt from Rwanda past and their reflections of what commemoration means for them.

Times Sport spoke to some of foreign players and coaches who have been working in Rwandan football as they join the country in commemoration.

Frank Spittler (Former Amavubi coach)

Unfortunately, we, Germans, have a very similar black mark on our history.

The most important thing is that we don't forget these terrible events and do everything we can to ensure they remain present for future generations.

I believe that a fixed day of remembrance and memorials are a very good way to keep these terrible acts in the minds and to help, so that something like this never happens again.

ALSO READ: Kwibuka 30: The new Rwanda I have seen

Issah Yakubu (Police FC)

It is very sad losing your loved ones, your family, it is very sad. My condolences to them all and God be with them.

We should all come together and celebrate the people who lost their lives. We should respect them. We should all try our best so that such things won't happen again.

President Kagame has done a great job, he is among the best presidents I have ever seen in my life. Rwanda is very safe.

Abdul Jalilu (Mukura Victory Sports)

In my opinion, Rwanda is a peaceful country, if other countries were to live like this, there wouldn't be any issues or divisions in Africa. So, please let's always pray for peace and love. Thank you, Rwanda.

Joseph Sackey (Muhazi United captain)

What I learned, after visiting the Kayonza Genocide Memorial, is that we should live in peace and harmony because ethnic division can kill a nation. It was so emotional and during times like this, I reflect and see how we all should live as one people.

The Genocide commemoration is very essential as it helps all of us to pay our respects to the gone souls.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.