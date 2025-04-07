Rwanda: Kwibuka 31 - Foreign Players, Coaches Stand With Rwanda in Commemoration

Starting from Monday, April 7, Rwandans and friends of Rwanda will observe the 31st commemoration of the genocide against the Tutsi.

The commemoration serves as a special occasion for Rwandans to reflect on the dark history which cost the lives of more than 1,000,000 Tutsi in the space of 100 days.

Each year, Rwanda use the commemoration not only to remember the victims who were killed but also educate themselves on how to live in peace and unity for a brighter future.

Foreigners working in Rwanda are not left behind as they also send messages to solidarity while also using the occasion to share lessons learnt from Rwanda past and their reflections of what commemoration means for them.

Times Sport spoke to some of foreign players and coaches who have been working in Rwandan football as they join the country in commemoration.

Frank Spittler (Former Amavubi coach)

Unfortunately, we, Germans, have a very similar black mark on our history.

The most important thing is that we don't forget these terrible events and do everything we can to ensure they remain present for future generations.

I believe that a fixed day of remembrance and memorials are a very good way to keep these terrible acts in the minds and to help, so that something like this never happens again.

Issah Yakubu (Police FC)

It is very sad losing your loved ones, your family, it is very sad. My condolences to them all and God be with them.

We should all come together and celebrate the people who lost their lives. We should respect them. We should all try our best so that such things won't happen again.

President Kagame has done a great job, he is among the best presidents I have ever seen in my life. Rwanda is very safe.

Abdul Jalilu (Mukura Victory Sports)

In my opinion, Rwanda is a peaceful country, if other countries were to live like this, there wouldn't be any issues or divisions in Africa. So, please let's always pray for peace and love. Thank you, Rwanda.

Joseph Sackey (Muhazi United captain)

What I learned, after visiting the Kayonza Genocide Memorial, is that we should live in peace and harmony because ethnic division can kill a nation. It was so emotional and during times like this, I reflect and see how we all should live as one people.

The Genocide commemoration is very essential as it helps all of us to pay our respects to the gone souls.