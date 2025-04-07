Zimbabwe: Nees in England to Lure UK-Born Warriors Prospects

Warriors coach Michael Nees is in England for a week-long visit during which he will engage United Kingdom-born players, who have potential to play for the senior men's national soccer team.

Nees is accompanied by England-based Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Global and Diaspora Committee Chairperson Marshall Gore.

Established in February, the committee is mandated to work hand-in-hand with national team coaches and help them scout Zimbabwean talent in the diaspora.

As part of his top targets, Nees is expected to talk to Liverpool sensational teenager Trey Nyoni, who is born to Zimbabwean parents

Aged 17, Nyoni marked his English Premier League (EPL) debut for Liverpool last year under former manager Jurgen Klopp and has been a regular feature in the squad this season.

Besides Nyoni, the gaffer is also expected to engage Shumirai Mheuka, who recently made his EPL debut for Chelsea.

Mheuka is son to former Zimbabwe Saints player Malcom Mheuka, who sometime back was quoted in the press saying he will not force his child to play for the Warriors, rather he will give him room to make a decision for himself.

Already Mheuka and Nyoni have managed to attain a few caps playing for England national team junior teams, although there is still room for them to transition to the Warriors since they have not attained more than three caps for England senior national team.

Nees is also rumoured to have shown interest in enlisting the services of Isaac Mabaya (Liverpool juniors), Lucien Mahovo (Norwhich City), Tivonge Rusehesha (Reading) Camron Mpofu (Manchester United juniors), among others.

Nees will also be assisted by Zimbabwe's two captains based in England, Marvellous Nakamba, who plays for championship side Luton Town, and his vice Marshall Munetsi, who recently joined EPL side Wolverhampton Wanderers.