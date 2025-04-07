South Africa: Media Statement - Public Works Committee Welcomes Closure of the Pont Holiday Resort Through 'Operation Bring Back'

press release

Parliament, Saturday, 5 April 2025 - The Acting Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Mluleki Dlelanga, has welcomed the successful closure of the Pont Holiday Resort in Port St Johns as part of Operation Bring Back (OBB).

The OBB programme is a key initiative of the National Department of Public Works (DPW) to reclaim illegally occupied state land and properties and focuses on recovering state assets, including farms and resorts, that were unlawfully occupied or stolen before and after South Africa's democratic transition in 1994.

During an oversight visit to the Pont Holiday Resort, the committee sought to verify reports of illegal occupation and assess the status of the property. "Our oversight visit confirmed that the resort was indeed being occupied without legal authorization," said Mr Dlelanga.

"The current occupant claimed to have taken over the business from a previous individual who had relocated to the Western Cape six years ago. Despite repeated engagements by officials from the Eastern Cape Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (ECDPWI), no formal lease agreement was ever finalised. This means the occupants were using the property rent-free, without paying municipal rates or taxes, while profiting from the business operating on state land," Added Mr Dlelanga

Following these findings, Mr Dlelanga said the committee has urged the department to proceed with the eviction process to ensure the property is rightfully reinstated in the Immovable Asset Register.

He said: "It is unacceptable for individuals to illegally seize state property for personal gain and expect no consequences. This case underscores the urgent need for government to maintain an accurate and up-to-date database of all state-owned immovable assets to prevent such violations in the future."

The committee commends the DPW's efforts under OBB and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that safeguard state resources for the benefit of all South Africans.