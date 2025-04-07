South Africa: Media Statement - Public Works Committee Welcomes Closure of the Pont Holiday Resort Through 'Operation Bring Back'

7 April 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Parliament, Saturday, 5 April 2025 - The Acting Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Mluleki Dlelanga, has welcomed the successful closure of the Pont Holiday Resort in Port St Johns as part of Operation Bring Back (OBB).

The OBB programme is a key initiative of the National Department of Public Works (DPW) to reclaim illegally occupied state land and properties and focuses on recovering state assets, including farms and resorts, that were unlawfully occupied or stolen before and after South Africa's democratic transition in 1994.

During an oversight visit to the Pont Holiday Resort, the committee sought to verify reports of illegal occupation and assess the status of the property. "Our oversight visit confirmed that the resort was indeed being occupied without legal authorization," said Mr Dlelanga.

"The current occupant claimed to have taken over the business from a previous individual who had relocated to the Western Cape six years ago. Despite repeated engagements by officials from the Eastern Cape Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (ECDPWI), no formal lease agreement was ever finalised. This means the occupants were using the property rent-free, without paying municipal rates or taxes, while profiting from the business operating on state land," Added Mr Dlelanga

Following these findings, Mr Dlelanga said the committee has urged the department to proceed with the eviction process to ensure the property is rightfully reinstated in the Immovable Asset Register.

He said: "It is unacceptable for individuals to illegally seize state property for personal gain and expect no consequences. This case underscores the urgent need for government to maintain an accurate and up-to-date database of all state-owned immovable assets to prevent such violations in the future."

The committee commends the DPW's efforts under OBB and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that safeguard state resources for the benefit of all South Africans.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.