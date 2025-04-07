Namibia: Five Trial-Awaiting Prisoners Escape At Ngoma, Three Apprehended

The police in the Zambezi region have confirmed the escape of five trial-awaiting inmates from the Ngoma Police Holding Cells on Saturday morning, with two still at large.

Three Zambian innates that escaped custody have been rearrested while two Namibians are still on the run, Zambezi regional police commander Andreas Shilelo says.

"One of our officers opened the door for them, breaking our own rules. There will not be an investigation there, the law will just take its own calls. We were concerned about these three Zambians but we now have them. The two Namibians will be caught very soon," he says.

Police spokesperson and head of community policing in the Zambezi region inspector Kisco Sitali confirmed the incident on Sunday.

He urged the public to report any suspicious individuals in their area, while warning farmers not to employ anyone without verifying their true identities.

"Those in the transportation industry are advised not to pick up passengers at suspicious places. These fugitives might seek help at isolated places like fishing camps, cattle posts or drinking pubs," he said.

According to Sitali, the inmates escaped from the holding cells by overpowering the police officer who was unlocking holding cell where they were being kept, and in the process, pepper sprayed him before fleeing.

"It is alleged that the officer was alone at the holding cells and he was overpowered by the inmates as they pepper sprayed him in his eyes," he said.

The re-arrested inmates are all Zambian nationals, while the two who remain at large are Namibians.

"The police are still on the ground tracking and tracing the two remaining escapees, who are Namibian citizens," he said of the two escapees who were arrested for alleged murder and rape, respectively.

-- Additional reporting by The Namibian