Namibia: Developed Human Resources Key to Namibia's Prosperity - Kuugongelwa-Amadhila

National Assembly speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila says developed human resources is a prerequisite for national development, which is necessary for Namibia's prosperity, both for individuals and the country as a nation.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila made these remarks in a speech read on her behalf during a gala dinner at !Garibams Secondary School at Oranjemund over the weekend.

She said it is important for the country to safeguard its independence and sovereignty, as only Namibians themselves can ensure that the needs of their country are met and that their national interests are safeguarded.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila stated that education is at the centre of human development, as it ensures citizens are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to grow the economy and advance development, including technological development and social upliftment of communities.

She said despite significant public investments in education, which have broadened access and enhanced the quality of learning, there remains much work to be done.

"As a nation, we have significant strides yet to make in unlocking the full potential of our citizens. By fostering their development, we can drive robust economic growth and empower individuals to seize the abundant opportunities presented by our nation's vast resources," she noted.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila also said there is a need for the country to evolve its school curriculum to meet the current and future needs of the economy, preparing students for a productive labour force while embracing innovation and the application of new technologies.

"This vision can only be realised in the environment of partnership between the government, the corporate sector and civil society, to impart requisite skills and knowledge on our citizens and collaborate in research and innovation," she said.

It is imperative that every school is adequately resourced with qualified and motivated teachers, as well as essential equipment and supplies, to foster optimal learning environments, she added.

The aim of the event was to raise funds to enhance the school's computer lab, acquire teaching materials for technical subjects and strengthen the school feeding programme.

During the gala dinner about N$60 000 was pledged.