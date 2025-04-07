Namibia: Teen Arrested for Alleged Possession of Illicit Drugs At Tsumeb

A 19-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of drugs valued at N$860 at Tsumeb in the Oshikoto region on Saturday.

Police regional commander commissioner Theopoline Kalompho-Nashikaku revealed this in a crime update issued on Sunday, explaining that the incident occurred at around 07h10 in the Kuvukiland location.

Kalompho-Nashikaku noted that the suspect was also found in possession of N$869 in cash, which was discovered alongside the drugs and is believed to be the proceeds of crime.

"An intelligence-led operation was conducted by members of the drugs unit, which resulted in the seizure of drugs and apprehension of the suspect," Kalompho-Nashikaku said.

The seized substances include a cannabis cigarette roll, four bankies of cannabis, 40 grams of cannabis seed, one mandrax tablet and three-quarters of a mandrax tablet.

The suspect was arrested and will appear at the Tsumeb Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested for the alleged possession of drugs valued at N$29 090 at Tsumeb on Saturday.

Kalompho-Nashikaku said the incident also occurred around 07h10 in the Kuvukiland location.

"The suspect was also found in possession of N$1 407 in cash, which was found together with the drugs believed to be the proceeds of crime," she said.

The seized items include a 250-gram half parcel of compressed cannabis (skunk) in a transparent plastic bag, 60 grams of cannabis seed, 18 parcels of cannabis, 125 mandrax tablets, and three-quarters of a mandrax tablet.

The suspect is also expected to appear before the Tsumeb Magistrate's Court on Monday.