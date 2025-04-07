Africa: Weekly Special Press Briefing On the Mpox Outbreak and Other Health Emergencies in Africa

press release

INVITATION TO REPRESENTATIVES OF THE MEDIA

WHAT: Join us for the weekly engagement with the media to provide updates on the mpox outbreak in multiple countries and the Ebola disease outbreak in Uganda. The session will also highlight extreme weather conditions in the Southern Africa region, which are leading to Cholera outbreaks in several Member States. Africa CDC Director General, H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, will share the latest insights and urgent actions being taken to combat these health emergencies.

WHEN: Thursday, 10th April 2025

TIME: 16:00hrs - 17:00hrs | East Africa Time (GMT +3)

15:00hrs - 16:00hrs | Southern Africa Time (GMT+2)

14:00hrs - 15:00hrs | Central African Countries (GMT+1)

13:00hrs - 14:00hrs | West African Countries (GMT)

WHERE: Virtually, via zoom link below:

https://africacdc-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zguuBk9XSVSfGgkoclX91w

SPEAKER: H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General, Africa CDC

MODERATOR: Margaret Muigai Edwin, Director of Communication & Public Information, Africa CDC

LANGUAGES: The briefing will be available in English and French through interpretation.

Media Q&A: Journalists may submit questions to Africa CDC during the briefing by sending their full name and the name of their media organization to WhatsApp at (+251 945 502 310). Journalists can also ask questions live via Zoom.

You can also follow the briefing using the livestream link below:

Live stream: https://bit.ly/420xogo