Malawi: U.S. Aid Freeze Halts Malawi's Top Science Programme, Disrupting Research

Lilongwe - Just over a year after the US government, through the agency USAID, introduced a five-year, $17 million initiative to strengthen higher education in Malawi through science projects, the programme has been abruptly closed, disrupting research and innovation, one of the affected universities has confirmed.

Several institutions that received financial support amounting to thousands of dollars include Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mzuzu University, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, and the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST).

Science eduction

The USAID-funded Transforming Higher Education Systems project, implemented by Michigan State University, targeted students aspiring to enroll in and complete higher education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Its objective was to enhance the mission and capacity of Malawian universities to drive innovation, productivity, and the competitiveness of Malawian industry.

The programme was also designed to improve access to higher education through grants and loans. Additionally, through curriculum development, students were expected to enhance their technical, soft, and entrepreneurial skills, while also engaging in research.

However, Professor Alfred Maluwa, director of research and outreach at MUST told RFI that they had received an official communication in February, instructing them to terminate the project.

Alongside the Transforming Higher Education Systems project, which was being implemented via Michigan State University, another initiative - the Future Innovation Lab Research project - was being conducted through Boston University.

Conservation project

Among other components, the projects included a $700,000 initiative aimed at supporting field operations to promote the conservation of the Lilongwe River catchment area, focusing on farmer groups.

"The higher education project was supposed to run for five years but was discontinued midway before the full budget of $1.2 million had been utilised," Maluwa said.

"The project was working on policy reviews, the development of prototypes for innovations that impact the livelihoods of Malawians, and providing scholarships for financially disadvantaged undergraduate students."

The Future Innovation Lab Research project had received funding of $95,000.

"The students have lost financial support, but we have recommended some to other cooperating partners to take over the scholarships. However, negotiations are still ongoing since this is a recent development," Maluwa added.

"The activities that were supposed to be funded by these projects must now be supported by the university, which is putting a strain on the institution's budget."

Alternative sources?

Malawi's Minister of Higher Education, Jessie Kabwila, said that while the aid suspension is discouraging, the Malawian government is working to find alternative sources to support students."

"We have engaged local private sector partnerships to explore possible assistance. We have also reached out to international partners..." she said.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, ordered a 90-day foreign aid freeze immediately after his inauguration as the 47th president on 20 January 2025, marking the beginning of his second term.

The order has disrupted operations in various government departments and agencies, including financial assistance distributed by USAID.

Numerous projects--including research in health, medicine, and agriculture--have been severely affected by the aid freeze.