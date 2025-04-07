Zimbabwe: Journalist Blessed Mhlanga's Third Bail Bid Hits a Brick Wall

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga will remain in jail after his third bail bid flopped on Monday.

Mhlanga was seeking bail before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei, citing changed circumstances.

Through his lawyer Chris Mhike, Mhlanga said a month had lapsed since he was arrested and there was no progress regarding investigations.

Mhike also told the court that Mhlanga has not interfered with witnesses, adding that his family is struggling without him since he is the breadwinner.

But the State crushed his submissions, arguing that investigations were complete and prosecution is ready for trial.

The presiding magistrate upheld the State's arguments ruling that there were no new circumstances warranting his freedom.

Ndirowei also said Mhlanga was likely to abscond if granted bail.

"There are no changed circumstances which warrant the court to revisit its initial ruling and grant bail to the accused, therefore, the application for bail is hereby dismissed," he ruled.

Mhlanga had been in jail for the past month following his arrest for allegedly publishing a press conference by Zanu PF war veteran Blessed Geza who is also President Emmerson Mnangagwa's opponent.

Geza is currently in hiding and being sought by the police over four criminal charges.

Mhlanga was denied bail when he first appeared before the magistrates court.

He filed an appeal, which was dismissed by High Court Judge Justice Gibson Mandaza.

Mhlanga then went back to the lower court with the present application, which found no favour with the court.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.