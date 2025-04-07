Algeria: Mali, Niger, Burkina Recall Ambassadors From Algeria Over Drone Incident

President of the transitional government in Mali, Assimi Goita/ president of the transition of Niger, Abdourahmane Tiani/ president of the transition of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traoré

Tensions between Algeria and its southern neighbours have flared once again after the downing of a Turkish-made military drone near the Mali border, underscoring the ongoing instability in the Sahel.

In a sharp diplomatic move, the military-led juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have recalled their ambassadors from Algeria following the downing of a Malian drone last week.

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) - as the group is officially known by its French acronym - laid the blame squarely on Algeria via social media on Sunday, denouncing the drone's downing as an "irresponsible act" that flouted international law.

"This act flies in the face of the historic and fraternal bonds shared between the peoples of the AES Confederation and Algeria," the alliance stated.

The AES added that it considered the targetting of the drone as an "act of aggression towards the entire confederal space ... [and] has decided to recall its ambassadors stationed in Algiers".

Mali's Prime Minister, General Abdoulaye Maiga, took to the Malian Foreign Ministry's social media to refute Algerian claims that the drone had strayed more than two kilometres into Algerian airspace.

In a striking accusation, Maïga asserted that the incident "proves, if proof were needed, that the Algerian regime is backing international terrorism".

In addition to summoning Algeria's ambassador, Mali has withdrawn from a 15-year-old regional military cooperation group - that includes Niger - and announced plans to lodge a formal complaint with international bodies over the episode.

The diplomatic dust-up comes at a time of growing friction between Algeria and its southern neighbours.

Since taking power through military coups, the ruling juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have distanced themselves from the long-established Economic Community of West African States, opting instead to form their own security pact - the Alliance of Sahel States - in September last year.

Failing relations

Algeria had long played a key mediating role in Mali's internal conflicts, particularly between the central government and Tuareg rebels.

But since Mali's military takeovers in 2020 and 2021, relations have grown increasingly chilly.

Algerian authorities have voiced strong concern over the Malian junta's use of Russian mercenaries and armed drones - particularly near Tin Zaouatine, a sensitive border area where the downed drone was reportedly discovered.

The drone itself, a Turkish-made Akinci model manufactured by Baykar, is believed to be one of at least two purchased by Mali last year.

The high-tech drones have been deployed in operations against both separatist groups and jihadist fighters linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

Although the drone wasn't recovered by the Malian government, unverified footage circulating on social media shows northern rebel factions displaying the wreckage - another flashpoint in an already tense regional landscape.

Algeria, home to one of Africa's largest and most capable militaries, has traditionally viewed itself as a regional heavyweight.

But military leaders in Mali and Niger have moved away from Algiers, championing sovereignty and exploring new alliances - including deeper ties with Russia.