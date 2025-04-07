Kenya: Garnier Launches Super Uv Spf 50 Sunscreen in Kenya

Nairobi — Garnier, Kenya's leading face care brand, has unveiled Garnier Super UV SPF 50, a sunscreen specifically formulated for melanin-rich and African skin, addressing the rising demand for effective, affordable sun protection.

With growing awareness around the importance of daily sun protection, more consumers in Kenya and across Africa are prioritizing skincare to guard against harmful UV rays, dark marks, and premature aging. However, many available sunscreens leave a white cast or feel heavy, making them less suitable for darker skin tones.

Garnier Super UV SPF 50 meets the need for a lightweight, non-greasy, no white-cast sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection against sun-induced dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone--concerns commonly experienced by people with melanin-rich skin.

The product is dermatologically tested on African skin, enriched with Vitamin C to help correct dark marks, and is designed to be both high-performance and affordable, ensuring greater accessibility for the modern Kenyan consumer.

Natalie Njenga, Brand Business Lead at L'Oréal, commented on the launch:

"The introduction of Garnier Super UV SPF 50 Sunscreen marks a major milestone in skincare innovation. We understand the unique skincare needs of melanin-rich skin, and this product delivers 99% protection against sun damage and dark marks--without compromising on comfort or appearance."

As Kenya's number one face care brand, Garnier remains committed to delivering trusted, science-backed skincare solutions tailored to local needs.