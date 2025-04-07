Gambia: What Are Plans of the Agric. Ministry to Get Good Groundnut Seeds This Year?

7 April 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Minister of Agriculture told Foroyaa in an interview that one reason for the low yield in the production of groundnuts last year is the poor quality of the seeds. He indicated that they are liaising with the National Agriculture Research Institute (NARI) to ensure that the farming community get good groundnut seeds this coming season. As the rainy season is not far away Foroyaa will find out from the ministry the quantity of seeds required, the quantity that is available, how they are acquired and how the distribution is done. Foroyaa will also find out about the availability, price and distribution of fertiliser.

