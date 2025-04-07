Kenya: Gor Coach Apologises for Outburst in League Win Over KCB

NAIROBI — Gor Mahia head coach Sinisa Mihic has apologised for his outburst that led to his sending off during Monday's FKF Premier League tie against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in Machakos.

The Croat says his reaction was based on frustrations with the refereeing decisions that went against his team.

"I want to say sorry to the referee...it was not good from my side...I apologise. But, we are not foolish...we have eyes to see. I don't know who controls the referee but it is not possible that majority of the calls go against us. We are not a team that plays to foul...we play football. It is not possible...and even in instances where a yellow card should be given, the same is not done," Mihic said.

The gaffer further lamented about the amount of additional time in the tie.

"Another issue is the added minutes...we have never received extra time of eight minutes unlike other teams. I have been here for two months and this is something I have noticed...this is not fairplay," Mihic said.

The tactician was given his marching orders by centre referee Brooke Philip in the 49th minute following a war of words.

Despite the sidelines drama, the 21-time FKF Premier League champions held on to win the match via Austine Odhiambo's solitary strike in the first half.

Mihic was delighted with how his charges carried themselves amid tough conditions on the pitch, which was the site of a heavy downpour on Sunday evening.

"Thank you to the players and thank you to the fans. I like how we played and dominated the ball in the first half. In the second half, it was all about managing the game considering the conditions of the pitch. We had to sit back and wait for opportunities to pounce on them. Of course, due to the scoreline, our opponents were more likely to have more of the ball," he said.

The win takes K'Ogalo to 46 points from 25 games -- one less than Kenya Police and Tusker who occupy the top two positions on the log.

They next play Sofapaka on Wednesday.