Rwanda: Kwibuka31 - Arsenal Stand With Rwanda in Commemoration

7 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

English Premier League giants Arsenal have joined Rwanda in marking the 31st commemoration of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

The Gunners, alongside French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Germany's most decorated club Bayern Munich, have a partnership deal with Rwanda through 'Visit Rwanda.'

As Rwanda commemorates, the English club took to social media and posted a heartfelt message of solidarity to show support to the country in honouring more than a million of Tutsi lives claimed in the space of 100 days.

"Kwibuka' means 'to remember'. Today we mark the 31st commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda," the club posted on Monday.

Various players, administrators and technical team members from Arsenal have visited Rwanda over the past years and have been to the various genocide memorial centres from which they were able to learn about the tragic history that Rwanda went through until 1994.

In 2023, Arsenal right back Jurrien Timber visited Rwanda and, after visiting Kigali Genocide Memorial, he urged young Rwandan players to not only remember their loved ones but also work hard and achieve their dreams and shape the future of the nation.

