Rwanda: Through Pictures - Rwanda Marks 31st Commemoration of the Genocide Against the Tutsi

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame, on Monday, April 7, officially launched the 31st commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The President and First Lady laid a wreath, paid tribute to the victims, and lit the Flame of Hope at Kigali Genocide Memorial. The annual event was attended by Rwandans, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and friends of Rwanda.

From April 7 to 13, Rwandans and friends of Rwanda around the world are participating in commemoration activities, marking 31 years since the 1994 Genocide which claimed the lives of more than one million people in 100 days.