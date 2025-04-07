Ethiopia: Participants of Pan-African Youth Leadership Forum Laud Platform

-- The three-day Pan-African Youth Leadership Forum, which took place in Addis Ababa, has played a huge role in serving young African leaders as a platform for exchanging ideas, the participants said.

According to the participants of the forum, the youth of Africa possess the potential and ability to transform the continent into a more desirable and improved place for individuals to live and thrive.

The Kenyan Libna Lassie told ENA that the future of Africa is intrinsically linked to the aspirations and contributions of the youth demographic, which is seventy percent of the continent's population.

In light of this, it is imperative that government officials, policymakers, and various stakeholders actively engage with and incorporate the voices and perspectives of young people in their strategic initiatives and developmental journeys, she said.

Lassie, who stated that the problem in Africa is double for women, added that special attention needs to be paid for African women that have lost their power.

"When we say 'African solutions for African problems' we are trying to understand what are our problems and get together to find our own solutions. In this regard, the (youth) need to be at the forefront for the way out as they are the first victims of those problems."

Leading Like Mandela Foundation CEO, Liaqat Alli Azam, emphasized the importance of education and good health as well as job creation skills for the future of development and leadership.

The CEO pointed out the critical importance of unity and collaboration among African nations, highlighting the necessity of actively listening to one another in order to collaboratively develop effective solutions to their shared challenges.

According to South Sudan Youth Council President Taban Paride Lokasmoi, the city of Addis Ababa serves as a powerful example illustrating the remarkable achievements that young individuals can accomplish when they are provided with adequate employment opportunities and platforms to display their skills and talents.

Lokasmoi added that the Ethiopian Prime Minister is young and is changing Addis Ababa and Ethiopia with a youthful mindset.

Finally, the youth participants expressed their belief that solutions originating from within Africa itself, crafted by its people and informed by their unique experiences and contexts, are more likely to be effective and sustainable in addressing the pressing problems of the youth.