South Africa/Malawi: Lucas Moripe Stadium to Host Tuesday's Banyana, Malawi International Friendly

6 April 2025
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

The two sides played the first of their two-match series at UJ Soweto Campus on Saturday afternoon and the venue was supposed to host the second meeting between the two sides on Tuesday. But the incessant rains that have continued to pelt Johannesburg for days caused significant damage to the pitch and have forced a change to the original plans.

Given that the rain has not stopped and continues to sweep over Johannesburg, albeit, sporadically, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has ultimately decided to take this important match to Atteridgeville.

Coach Dr Desiree Ellis' Sasol-sponsored side beat Malawi 3-0 at UJ Soweto Campus on Saturday in a match that was Banyana Banyana legend Noko Matlou's final outing in national team colours.

A brace from Nonhlanhla Mthandi and a third from Linda Motlhalo ensured a fitting send-off to the international sunset for one of the game's true servants. Tuesday will be a tribute to another Banyana Banyana stalwart, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, who will receive her 150th cap before heading off to the sunset as well.

