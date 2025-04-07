Egypt: President El-Sisi Asserts At Press Conf. With Macron Necessity of Returning to Ceasefire Deal in Gaza

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said he and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron asserted during their talks on Monday 7/4/2025 the necessity of returning to the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip along with allowing the entry of humanitarian assistance and rejecting any attempts to displace the Palestinians.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Macron, Sisi stressed the significance of reconstructing the Gaza Strip in coordination with France, in addition to holding a conference for the reconstruction efforts in the war-torn enclave following the ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Sisi further said he and Macron signed a joint declaration to raise Egyptian-French relations to the level of strategic partnership, which, he added, is an important step toward the promotion of joint cooperation as well as tapping new horizons.

He commended strong historical relations between Egypt and France.

Sisi said the visit of the French president to Egypt is showing fruitful cooperation on all fronts between the two countries.

Earlier today, the two presidents witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and MoUs between their countries.

Macron arrived here Sunday on a three-day visit to Egypt.

Speaking at a press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Sisi said the talks tackled strong historical relations between the two countries and ways of promoting them on all pressing fronts, with a particular emphasis on boosting French investments in Egypt.

Sisi added we confirmed the importance of expanding activities of French companies in Egypt.

He said we emphasized the necessity of building on the outcome of Egypt-France Business Forum, which is held today to enhance joint cooperation and economic development.

Sisi further said we agreed on the importance of implementing all axes of the new strategic partnership including the mutual support for international nominations, in addition to boosting cooperation in strengthening the railways industry, Artificial Intelligence and green hydrogen production.

Sisi added we stressed during the talks the importance of cooperation between the two countries in emigration and the necessity of supporting Egypt in its efforts to combat illegal emigration.

Egypt is hosting more than nine million refugees.

Speaking at the joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Sisi said we asserted the support for the new Lebanese president and the Lebanese government in their efforts to achieve stability and aspirations of brotherly Lebanese people, in addition to the need that all parties abide by implementing the ceasefire deal.

Sisi went on to say he discussed with Macron the developments of the water security file. He reiterated Egypt's firm position that believes Nile Basin countries are connected together through the waters of the Nile River and Egypt is acting to maintain cooperation among the Nile Basin states and abiding by related international law.

He said we discussed the situation in sisterly Sudan and the regional developments in the Sahel region and the Horn of Africa. In this regard, we agreed on the necessity of intensifying cooperation to boost security and stability in these regions, he added.

Egypt and France are keen on the restoration of traffic through Suez Canal to normal following some attacks targeting Bab al-Mandab Strait due to the continuation of war on Gaza, he said.

In conclusion, Sisi told Macron that his visit to Egypt will be a new prelude to boosting strategic cooperation between Egypt and France.

"We are ushering in a promising era and witnessing the promotion of cooperation and historic friendship bonds between the Egyptian and French peoples," Sisi concluded.