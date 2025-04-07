Kenya: M-Pesa, Jr NBA Host Top 100 Young Basketballers in Mombasa

NAIROBI — M-PESA, in partnership with the Jr. NBA, hosted the top 100 junior basketball players for an Elite Basketball Camp at the Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa on Monday.

The Elite Camp focused on nurturing the talent and growth of the young athletes through skills development sessions, scrimmages, 5v5 tournaments, and scouting activities.

One of those in attendance, Umoja Junior School, Changamwe head coach Wholly Kawemba, described it as a great opportunity for players and coaches to build their capacity.

"This is a great opportunity for my players ahead of the national finals. Some of the skills we have enhanced today like dribbling are essential, and we are definitely going to apply them as we compete in the finals," Kawemba said.

The 100 players -- 50 boys and 50 girls -- were selected from regional tournaments held across four major cities: Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, and Kisumu.

The camp is a build-up to the Jr. NBA National Finals, set for Thursday to Friday at the same venue.

Speaking at the same time, Michael Finley, NBA Africa - Kenya Country Lead, expressed his excitement at the level of talent exhibited across Kenya.

"So far, so good, the regional tournaments were a great success across the four regions. We promised, and we delivered. Today, together with M-PESA, we hosted the top 100 young players for an Elite Camp to enhance their skills development. We also had scouts on the ground, and I believe some incredible talent has been identified," Finley said.

At the same time, Safaricom Chief Financial Services Officer Esther Waititu said the initiative has enabled the telco giant fulfill a core pillar of its vision.

"At Safaricom, our purpose is simple, to transform lives. Through our partnership with Jr. NBA Africa, we have created a space where sports meets opportunity and play meets purpose. We are not just supporting the sport; we are also equipping our youth with financial skills through M-PESA Go," Waititu said.

She added: "By empowering young people with practical financial literacy, M-PESA Go naturally complements the Jr. NBA Program. Greatness isn't just what you achieve on the court, it's how you apply what you have learned in every part of your life."

The first edition of the M-PESA Jr.NBA engaged with more than 10,000 boys and girls through games, NBA Fit clinics and life-skill seminars on financial literacy by M-PESA Go.

The Jr. NBA National Finals will feature 16 teams (8 boys and 8 girls' teams) competing on Thursday and Friday at the Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa.