Malawi: Zamanyazi! Malawi Owns Just 15 Percent of Its Own Uranium Mine At Kayelekera. Lotus Owns the Rest--and the Profits.

When a nation discovers a natural resource as valuable as uranium, it should be a moment of transformation. A turning point. A chance to rewrite the story of poverty into one of prosperity.

But Malawi, instead, is rewriting its history in the ink of exploitation.

At the heart of Karonga District lies Kayelekera--a uranium-rich mine capable of reshaping Malawi's economic landscape. Yet, while the world scrambles for uranium amid a global energy shift, Malawi has locked itself into a deal that gives it only a 15% stake--while Australian multinational Lotus Resources Limited walks away with 85%. That isn't a business partnership. That's a national sellout.

A Lost Opportunity, Signed Away by Our Own Leaders

In July 2024, Malawi's government signed a new Mining Development Agreement (MDA) with Lotus. This was a perfect opportunity to renegotiate a better, fairer deal for the country--especially given that this was a new investor and a fresh start.

But instead of progress, we got repetition. The same lop-sided shareholding from 2009 was simply rubber-stamped by the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Mining, and Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, who incredibly described the deal as a "fair split." Fair? For whom?

Staggering Inequality in Pay and Power

If you need a clearer picture of the imbalance:

54 Australian expatriates at Kayelekera will collectively earn US$5.45 million annually.

441 Malawians will share just US$2.21 million annually.

That means the average Australian worker earns nearly 46 times what a Malawian does--on Malawian soil, from Malawian resources.

This is happening as uranium prices soar, having more than doubled since 2016. At the time of signing, uranium was trading at around US$64 per pound, with demand rising steadily. Lotus has already secured long-term offtake agreements with buyers in North America--contracts that will likely generate profits far exceeding projections.

No Transparency. No Accountability. No Excuse.

The government claims it held "consultations" during the process. But critical voices--civil society organisations (CSOs), trade unions, and independent experts--were nowhere near the negotiating table.

Instead, the Community Development Agreement was quietly signed with traditional leaders. Respect for tradition aside, why were national stakeholders left in the dark on a deal of this magnitude? This wasn't negotiation. It was capitulation.

A "Stability Period" That Locks Us Out of Our Own Future

The MDA also imposes a 10-year "stability period"--meaning Malawi cannot revise the terms of the deal, even if market conditions change. That includes:

A 5% royalty rate

A 30% corporate tax

Tax holidays and import duty exemptions

In short, even if uranium prices triple, Malawi is bound by this agreement--while Lotus rakes in profits with zero pressure to share the upside.

A Neocolonial Script, Replayed by Ourselves

Across Africa, countries like Zambia and the DRC are reasserting control over their mineral wealth--renegotiating contracts, increasing local stakes, and refusing to be exploited.

So why is Malawi moving in the opposite direction? How can a government that champions mining as a pillar of its MW2063 development vision justify settling for crumbs? This is not development. This is 21st-century extraction economics, repackaged in corporate branding and rubber-stamped by our own officials.

Malawians Deserve Honest Answers

The public has every right to demand clarity on key questions:

Why was Malawi's 15% stake not renegotiated?

Who benefits from the wage disparities and tax giveaways?

Why were critical national stakeholders excluded from consultations?

What legal options exist to revisit the deal if conditions change?

Did anyone in government stand to gain from the fast-tracking of this deal?

This Is Not Just a Policy Misstep. It's a National Emergency.

Unless this agreement is revisited, Malawi risks spending the next decade locked out of the wealth it rightfully owns.

History will not be kind to those who let this happen--not because they lacked leverage, but because they lacked courage.

We had the chance to make Kayelekera a symbol of national pride and prosperity. Instead, we've reduced it to a cautionary tale of what happens when a nation sells itself short.

Kayelekera could have been our Klondike. Instead, we auctioned it off like a forgotten relic.