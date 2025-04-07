Southern Africa: Cosafa Stages Successful Technical Study Group Workshop

COSAFA held a successful Technical Study Group (TSG) Workshop in Johannesburg this week which was attended by 24 participants from across the Southern African region, where new training methods and areas such as data science were discussed.

COSAFA has long been at the forefront of raising technical knowledge in the region and continues to develop new leaders in this sphere. Nine of the 24 participants at the workshop were women.

It was attended by technical directors from the region, former players, CAF A and B License coaches, technical experts and head of departments at Member Associations (MAs).

The idea is to broaden the knowledge of what it means to be part of a TSG and upskill MAs so that they can do their own technical analysis.

"The aim of the workshop was to create more capacity for technical study groups in all COSAFA member associations, also to do a talent identification for us to recognise new members that we can bring on board (for TSGs at COSAFA tournaments)," says COSAFA TSG leader Leah Masango.

"We also invited a data science company who will be coming on board in the future to assist us. This will give us a lot more data to be able to share in our reports as we'll be getting immediate analytics on team and player performance."

Masango is one of just two coaches on the African continent to be part of a two-year FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma course that is currently on-going, bringing further skills into the COSAFA environment.

"This is the third edition right now, in the first they were focusing on training country technical directors through a course in English. In the second, it was for French-speaking technical directors," Masango says.

"Out of 160 people who applied for this diploma, they selected 67 for interviews. I made the final 26, one of only two based in Africa.

"I have been to Brazil already in March for onsite training and we will also go to Italy, Indonesia and Switzerland over the two years.

"We focus on technical leadership, high performance, coach education, amateur football and management, since leadership is about managing people and programmes."