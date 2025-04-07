Ethiopia: Gsts Urges Inclusive Reconstitution of Tigray Interim Admin - Opposes Single-Party Majority After Mandate Extension

Addis Abeba — The Global Society of Tigray Scholars and Professionals (GSTS) said no single party should "have a simple majority to veto decisions" in the Tigray Interim Administration (TIA), and called for its reconstitution through an "inclusive and equitable" process, following the one-year extension of its mandate by the House of Peoples' Representatives.

In a statement issued on 06 April, GSTS said the TIA should be "re-established with full governance authority at all levels," including zones, cities, districts. It added that the revitalized structure must "ensure the participation of all political parties and social groups." The group stressed that "no single party should have a simple majority to veto decisions," and said leadership should "reflect the collective interests of the Tigrayan people."

The organization said the president of the TIA should be given "a clear mandate to lead the interim administration," including the power to "reorganize government organs as appropriate."

It also stated that the revitalized TIA should "adhere to the core establishments of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA)" and called for "effective collaboration between the Federal government and Tigray institutions."

GSTS emphasized that the security apparatus in Tigray should be under "civilian control and oversight," and added that the sector should be "restructured into formal security forces under full civilian government control." It underscored the need for a clear division of roles among the Tigray forces , police, and militia, stating that "the TDF should not take over or assume the roles of civil security forces."

The group added that the police should be responsible for "law enforcement, crime prevention, and enforcement of the rule of law and public order in civilian contexts."

The call follows the extension of the TIA's mandate by the House of Peoples' Representatives on 01 April 2025 through an amendment to Proclamation No. 359/2003. The amendment permits interim administrations to be extended twice, each for up to one year, and transfers the authority to approve extensions to the Speaker of the House. The explanatory note accompanying the amendment stated that the previous two-year limit "does not align with the current reality," citing Tigray's continued challenges in conducting elections.

The extension comes amid an internal rift within the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) between Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) and Getachew Reda, which escalated after Getachew's suspension of senior military commanders in June 2024 was rejected by the Peace and Security Bureau. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has since confirmed Getachew's departure from his role as interim president and called on the people of Tigray to nominate candidates for the new interim president.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

GSTS also called for the strengthening of the Tigray Interim Council (TIC), describing it as needing to be "truly inclusive and representative of all stakeholders." The council, it said, should exercise "legislative, oversight, and budgetary powers," and include representatives from "all political and social sectors in Tigray."

It further stated that representation within the TIC should be "on an equitable footing," in a manner that "does not allow any one party to have a majority to veto decisions."

GSTS said the revitalization process should be guided by core principles, including the "restoration of constitutional order," "civilian-led leadership," and "institutional separation of the security forces." It emphasized that the interim government should be committed to "democratic values, the rule of law, and inclusive governance."

The group also stressed the need for "a transparent, merit-based process" in appointing leaders at all levels, and said the revitalized administration must ensure the representation of "women, youth, persons with disabilities, and minority communities."

"All transitional bodies must operate transparently and be held accountable," GSTS said, adding that reforms must be "citizen-driven" and aimed at preparing the region for "free, fair, and credible elections."