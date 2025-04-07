South Africa: Eastern Cape Government Reaffirms Commitment to Combat GBVF

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to combating gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) across the province.

This follows recent incidents, including the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl at Bergview College in Matatiele, and the recent judgment in the Timothy Omotoso case, in which the accused was found not guilty.

Televangelist Omotoso was acquitted in the Gqeberha High Court on 32 serious charges, including allegations of rape, racketeering, human trafficking, and other crimes.

These events have left many survivors and citizens feeling disheartened.

In response to the GBVF incidents, particularly the case in Matatiele, the Ministry of Police has deployed urgent and coordinated interventions. These include intensified law enforcement efforts and the deployment of the South African Police Service (SAPS) specialised Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit to assist with the investigations.

The Department of Social Development has also stepped in to provide psychosocial support to the victim and her family.

In a statement issued on Monday, the provincial government said Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane had reached out to the family to offer reassurance and reaffirm government's commitment to pursuing justice.

National support was also extended, with the Minister of Women, Children and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, and Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta visiting the family to provide encouragement.

The provincial government said communities across South Africa, and the Eastern Cape in particular, have long been grappling the devastating impact of GBV, a persistent scourge that continues to disproportionately affect women and children.

It noted that the recent incidents serve as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of young girls and boys, and the ongoing threat of violence that shadows many lives.

Mabuyane underscored the severity of the situation, saying that the provincial government recognises the gravity of these crimes and views the interventions as essential to "our broader efforts to protect vulnerable groups and ensure that justice is served".

Mabuyane urged victims and their families not to suffer in silence, calling on anyone who has experienced or witnessed GBVF to report these crimes to law enforcement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We understand the courage it takes to come forward [and] we are here to walk that difficult journey with you. Government has systems in place to provide both psychosocial support and legal assistance to survivors," the Premier said.

Mabuyane called on communities not to lose faith in the justice system, adding that "the fight against GBVF cannot be won overnight, nor can it be won without public participation".

While acknowledging the frustration that arises when justice is delayed or denied, Mabuyane emphasised the importance of continued engagement with the justice system.

"We must continue to push for accountability, protection, and justice."

The Premier reaffirmed the provincial government's resolute commitment to protect the most vulnerable members of society.

He also reiterated that the Eastern Cape Provincial Government will continue to collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies, civil society organisations, and community structures to ensure that "no victim is left behind and no perpetrator escapes accountability".

"In the face of heinous crimes, it is understandable that public trust in the justice system may be shaken. Justice may sometimes appear slow, and outcomes not always satisfactory, but now more than ever, it is vital that communities remain engaged.

"Cooperation, information-sharing, and support for victims are essential to bringing perpetrators to book. Losing faith risks creating a culture of impunity. The Eastern Cape sends a clear message: Gender-based violence will not be tolerated," Mabuyane said.

The provincial government remains steadfast in its commitment to working with all stakeholders to create safer, more inclusive and just communities across the province.