Kenya: South Africa Seeks Kenya's Backing for AfDB Presidency Bid

Nairobi — South Africa is seeking Kenya's support for its candidate, Ms. Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, in the upcoming African Development Bank (AfDB) presidential elections set for May.

Ms. Tshabalala, the former Senior Vice President of the AfDB, is the only female candidate in the race and the only contender with senior-level experience within the Bank.

She rose through the institution's ranks to become Senior Vice President in 2021, a trajectory South Africa believes gives her a significant edge ahead of the vote.

Over the weekend, Ms. Tshabalala, accompanied by South Africa's Special Envoy Ms. Ayanda Dlodlo, met with Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, to formally request Kenya's support.

The visit is part of an intense continental lobbying campaign ahead of the AfDB Governing Council meeting in May.

A former top aide to outgoing President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina of Nigeria, Ms. Tshabalala is positioning her candidacy as one of continuity, innovation, and inclusion--key pillars of her vision for Africa's premier financial institution.

"Africa's future hinges on three pillars: continuity to build on progress, innovation to accelerate growth, and inclusion to leave no one behind," she said.

"Having risen through the ranks of the AfDB, I offer more than experience--I bring a leader's vision to turn bold ideas into transformative action for our continent."

South Africa officially endorsed her candidacy in August 2023. If elected, she would become the first woman to lead the Bank in its 60-year history.

With over 30 years of experience in finance, Ms. Tshabalala joined AfDB in 2018 as Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer.

Her leadership pitch emphasizes proven competence, strategic insight, and a bold vision to steer the Bank toward a more inclusive and impactful future.

"Leadership is not about gender--it's about vision, competence, and the courage to transform Africa's financial future," she said.