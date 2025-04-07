Somalia: Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre Leads Meeting On National ID Implementation and Citizen Registration in Somalia

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, chaired a meeting today discussing the implementation of the National Identification System and the integration of identification with essential public services.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in Somalia's journey towards eradicating over 34 years of statelessness among its citizens.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of digitalization as a key driver for national development, which will support various sectors, including the economy, politics, security, and overall governance.

He highlighted that the implementation of the national identification system is not only a step towards improved services for citizens but also a means for Somalia to position itself as a leading example of progress in the region and globally.

The Prime Minister further outlined that all necessary laws and guidelines to protect citizens' data have been established, ensuring that citizens' rights are safeguarded throughout the registration process.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to registering the population and providing national identification cards to all citizens, urging both government agencies and non-governmental organizations that provide essential services to integrate the National ID into their service delivery.

This initiative is seen as a critical move towards enhancing governance, improving public services, and ensuring that citizens are formally recognized, laying a foundation for long-term growth and stability in Somalia.