Somalia: Somali Police Commander Visits Injured Soldiers At Rajab Dayib Erdogan Hospital

Major General Asad Osman Abdullahi, the Commander of the Somali National Police Force, alongside Deputy Commander Major General Osman Abdullahi Mohamed, paid a visit to the Rajab Dayib Erdogan Hospital (formerly known as Digfeer) in Mogadishu to check on the soldiers who sustained injuries during an ongoing military operation in the city.

The soldiers were wounded while executing their duties in defense of the nation, as part of the Somali government's efforts to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

Medical staff at the hospital provided detailed updates on the condition of the injured personnel, offering insights into the severity of their injuries and their ongoing care.

During his visit, Major General Asad Osman expressed his concern for the well-being of the injured soldiers and emphasized the importance of providing them with the necessary medical care.

He reassured them that their sacrifices would not go unnoticed, acknowledging their vital role in protecting the nation from threats posed by the enemy, specifically the extremist group al-Shabaab, who have been actively targeting Somalia's peace and security.

"May Allah grant you healing. You were injured in the service of your people and your country, defending them from the treachery of the enemy. We are here today to assess your condition personally, and should there be a need for further care, we will ensure you are transferred to the appropriate medical facilities," said Major General Asad Osman.

The Commander also appointed a special committee to monitor the recovery of the injured personnel and ensure that they receive continued care until they are fully recovered.

This step highlights the Somali National Police's ongoing commitment to the welfare of its officers, particularly those who are injured while fulfilling their national duty.

The visit not only reflects the police force's dedication to supporting its personnel but also underscores the continuing efforts of the Somali government to maintain peace and security in the face of ongoing challenges.

The Somali National Police Force has been at the forefront of operations aimed at safeguarding the capital and other regions, facing significant risks to their safety while upholding their responsibility to the nation.