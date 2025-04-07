Somalia: Finance Minister Chairs 68th Fgcsomalia Meeting, Focuses On Advancing Financial Governance in Somalia

7 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Finance, Hon. Bihi Egeh, recently chaired the 68th meeting of the Federal Government of Somalia's Coordination Secretariat (FGCSomalia), which was held at the Ministry of Finance (MoF) headquarters on Sunday.

This significant gathering brought together key stakeholders to engage in an in-depth dialogue on enhancing financial governance in Somalia.

The meeting provided a platform for comprehensive discussions on several critical topics aimed at improving the nation's fiscal health.

Key areas of focus included strategies to boost domestic revenue generation, improve procurement processes, and strengthen the public financial management systems within the country.

These discussions are part of the government's broader efforts to improve efficiency, transparency, and accountability in Somalia's financial systems.

Minister Egeh emphasized the importance of addressing these issues to foster economic growth and stability. He reiterated the government's commitment to reforming financial governance mechanisms, enhancing institutional capacity, and improving the overall effectiveness of public financial management.

The gathering also saw contributions from various stakeholders, including experts, policymakers, and representatives from international organizations, all of whom stressed the need for continued collaboration to achieve these ambitious goals.

The meeting served as an important step towards Somalia's goal of ensuring a more sustainable and transparent financial future.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.