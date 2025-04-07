Uganda: The Alchemist Drunch By Ciroc 1st Edition Exceeds Expectations

Kampala — Despite a heavy morning downpour, The Alchemist Drunch by Ciroc first edition exceeded expectations, giving attendees a perfect treat. The first 50 ladies received a thoughtful gesture - a free flower bouquet from Nineteen Twenty One Lifestyle, a bespoke floral design and delivery service in Kampala, setting the tone for an afternoon of elegance and refinement.

The laid-back music by Deejay Jo created a relaxed atmosphere, allowing attendees to indulge in the delicious offerings from the DRUNCH menu. The menu boasted an array of mouth-watering options, including the DRUNCH BREAKFAST CHICKEN & MUSHROOM CREPES, featuring chicken breast, scrambled egg, crepe, and creamy mushrooms, served with avocado, homemade fries, and coleslaw salads. Other highlights included THE BRIT, with sausages, crispy chips, baked beans, and avocado, served with roasted tomato and toasted brown bread, and the LOADED OMELETTE, with eggs and sausages cooked to order, served with sautéed potatoes, toasted bread, and fruit salads.

As the day progressed, Deejay Ssese took over, upping the tempo for an hour and getting everyone in the right mood. Deejay Kasbaby then took the stage, transforming the laid-back atmosphere into a high-energy dance party. The transition was seamless, and the energy in the room was electric. The venue quickly filled to capacity, with attendees packed in and having the time of their lives.

The DRUNCH MAINS were a culinary highlight of the event, offering a range of delectable options to satisfy every palate. The 256 MINI COMBO was a crowd-pleaser, featuring tender pork chops, crispy salt and pepper wings, and savory sausages, all served with crispy potato wedges, tangy salsa verde, and crunchy onion rings.

The BAYSIDE TILAPIA HARSH was another standout dish, with pan-fried tilapia fillet served on a bed of sautéed potatoes, peas, spinach, bacon, and cream, creating a rich and satisfying flavor profile. The JERK CHICKEN was also a hit, with grilled chicken marinated in a blend of aromatic herbs and spices, served with crispy wedges, sweet plantain, salsa verde, and a side of BBQ sauce. And for those celebrating special occasions, the BIRTHDAY STACK was a sweet treat, featuring an extra-special butter pancake stack that was sure to delight.

With several birthday celebrations happening, the event was filled with joy and excitement. Deejay Jo and Deejay Ssese made a triumphant return, bringing another tempo boost that propelled the party to its climax. The music, food, and atmosphere all came together to create an unforgettable experience that left attendees wanting more.

The Alchemist Drunch by Ciroc first edition was a true success, and the next edition on May 4th is already highly anticipated. With its unique blend of music, food, and atmosphere, it's clear that The Alchemist Drunch has set a high bar for future gatherings.