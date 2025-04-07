Liberia: Nocal, TGS Nopec Expand Energy Partnership to Power Liberia's Future

Monrovia — The National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) and TGS NOPEC have strengthened their 23-year partnership to boost Liberia's energy sector, attract new investment, and support national development. Acting NOCAL CEO Fabian Lai shared the update during a presentation to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, cabinet ministers, and industry stakeholders at the Executive Mansion.

Lai reported that the partnership has led to the acquisition of more than 15,000 square kilometers of multi-client 2D and 3D seismic data across Liberia's offshore basins. This extensive survey program has helped position Liberia as an emerging player in West Africa's energy industry, drawing attention from major oil companies and independent investors alike.

He noted that Liberia now receives 80% of revenues from the sale of legacy 3D data under a revenue-sharing agreement with TGS NOPEC. These proceeds have strengthened government finances and supported the delivery of public services and community development projects.

In his response, President Boakai praised TGS NOPEC for its consistent partnership and emphasized its role in shaping Liberia's frontier oil and gas landscape. Citing current challenges such as a reduction in U.S. aid, the President urged the company to increase its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions to deepen its impact and reinforce its status as a responsible partner. He also called for further discussions to expand areas of collaboration.

A key feature of the NOCAL-TGS NOPEC relationship has been its focus on building local capacity. The two partners have invested in the education and professional development of Liberians working in the sector, both at home and abroad. Lai stressed that the partnership is not only about exploration and profits but about empowering Liberians to lead the country's energy transformation.

NOCAL's CSR programs, supported through this partnership, have delivered tangible benefits to Liberian communities. Lai highlighted annual contributions of US$200,000 toward social and welfare initiatives. Among the notable projects are the renovation of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the expansion of the trauma unit at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, with a total investment of US$15,000. Additional support included medical equipment valued at US$60,000 and ICU beds worth US$142,955--all aimed at improving healthcare delivery in the capital.

Efforts to empower women and vulnerable groups were also emphasized. Lai revealed that US$40,000 has been provided to support market women and members of the Group of 77, helping boost economic inclusion for women entrepreneurs and people living with disabilities.

Looking ahead, Lai outlined plans to attract further investment, conduct more geological and geophysical studies onshore, and carry out a feasibility study for the construction of a shore base to support offshore exploration. These efforts, he said, will generate jobs and stimulate growth in local economies.

He concluded by reaffirming NOCAL's commitment to ensuring that Liberia's energy resources are developed in a way that benefits all citizens. "Our partnership with TGS NOPEC is helping us build a stronger foundation for national development," Lai said. "We are focused on making energy a driver of prosperity for future generations."